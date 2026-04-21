Turkey is a stable strategic partner for South Korea amid global uncertainties, Turkish ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer said, highlighting his country’s energy, logistics and regional diplomacy.

"Turkey serves as a reliable and complementary partner for the Republic of Korea, which is highly dependent on energy imports and deeply integrated into global supply chains,” Tamer told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday.

He highlighted Turkey’s key role in regional energy flows, noting pipelines such as TANAP and TurkStream, along with LNG and storage facilities, provide Korean firms access to European and Mediterranean markets.

TANAP is the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, the largest segment of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, designed to carry natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field to Europe.

TurkStream is a 930-kilometer twin-line natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, which has been operating since 2020. It delivers gas to Turkey and southeastern Europe while bypassing Ukraine to improve energy security.

Tamer’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

He warned that escalating conflicts and supply chain disruptions are undermining global stability, exposing economic vulnerabilities and straining the rules-based international order.

According to Tamer, Turkey acts as a crisis manager and key trade hub, combining strategic location, strong infrastructure and balanced diplomacy to serve as a trusted mediator and stabilizing force.

Turkey has maintained economic stability and emerged as a reliable logistics and investment hub, with growing tourism and trade ties, positioning itself as a trusted partner amid global uncertainty, he added.