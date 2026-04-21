Mercedes-Benz marked its 140th anniversary with a global tour, arriving in Seoul as its first Asian stop ahead of China and Japan, underscoring its growing commitment to the Korean market.

Under the slogan “140 Years, 140 Places,” celebrating the patent of the first automobile in 1886, the luxury carmaker is carrying out a 50,000-kilometer tour this year across six continents. Following the world premiere of the new S-Class in January, three new sedans are set to be showcased at 140 iconic locations worldwide.

“Seoul is our first Asian destination for the 140th anniversary event, slightly ahead of Beijing and Japan,” said Rob Halloway, head of global communications at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, during a brief encounter with The Korea Herald after a press briefing at the Maybach Brand Center Seoul in Gangnam earlier in the day.

According to Halloway, before landing in Seoul the new S-Class toured key locations in 14 cities, including Stuttgart in Germany, Sao Paulo, Santiago in Chile, Miami and New York.

At a media event, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl said, “Korea is the third-largest market for the S-Class,” noting that it was the brand’s first imported vehicle into the country and has sold over 100,000 units, including the Maybach S-Class.

Vaitl underscored the presence of Mercedes-Benz in Korea since its entry in 1987, represented by its strong position as the fifth-largest market and the No. 4 market for its ultraluxury subbrand Maybach. The Maybach Brand Center Seoul is the automaker’s first and only facility offering highly customized, private services for Maybach customers.

“This success is driven by a wide-ranging customer base that is exceptionally discerning, tech-savvy and has a refined taste for luxury,” Vaitl said, as he outlined this year’s lineup, including the new S-Class, in line with the German headquarters’ plan to roll out 40 new models worldwide by 2027.

Christina Schenck, vice president of digital and communications and investor relations at Mercedes-Benz, emphasized that the latest version of the S-Class, the brand’s flagship vehicle, best embodies its DNA based on technology, safety, craftsmanship and comfort design.

According to Park Yang-won, head of the product strategy planning team at Mercedes-Benz Korea, the most noticeable change in the new S-Class sedan is its newly applied illuminated radiator grille, now 20 percent larger. The headlamps also feature a new twin-star digital light system, creating a more iconic look while using micro light-emitting diode technology for brighter visibility.

A key upgrade in the flagship sedan is its digital experience, powered by Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS, enabling more intelligent control across vehicle functions. The latest MBUX offers a more personalized experience, with a virtual assistant using generative AI — ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing and Google's Gemini — to support humanlike interaction. The vehicle comes with straight-six gasoline and diesel engines, V8 gasoline engine and plugin hybrid.

The higher-end new Maybach S-Class is offered with straight-six and V8 gasoline engines, with a high-performance V12 available in select markets. The rear seats offer a first-class lounge experience, with up to 43.5-degree reclining seats. Passengers can also individually control ambient lighting, climate and privacy settings with remotes, creating a fully personalized relaxation space.