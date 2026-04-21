South Korea and India are set to deepen academic ties through a new university cooperation agreement, the Education Ministry said Tuesday, following a joint vision announced during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit.

The plan involves 10 regional national universities and 23 Indian Institutes of Technology — elite engineering schools — which are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on academic cooperation.

“The universities have already reached an agreement, and they will be exchanging signed documents soon,” a ministry official told The Korea Herald.

Yoo Hong-lim, president of Seoul National University, has signed on behalf of the Korean universities, while a designated representative from the Indian institutions is expected to sign for the Indian side.

The cooperation will include joint research and student exchange programs, the ministry said.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen regional national universities. Officials said collaboration with Indian institutions and increased enrollment of Indian students could help enhance the capacity and global competitiveness of those universities.

“The government will continue to support efforts to build networks with leading overseas universities and help regional national universities develop into key hubs for education and research that can drive regional growth,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said.

Monday’s joint strategic vision also outlined broader education cooperation between the two countries.

The two governments agreed to launch the Korea-India Defense Innovation Acceleration Platform, or KIND-X, aimed at connecting companies, incubators, investors, defense startups and universities in both countries.

They also agreed to support Korean language education in India and Hindi education in South Korea through academic curricula, digital tools, teacher training and institutional frameworks.

In addition, the two sides agreed to expand scholarship opportunities for students.