KLiK's 30-second voice recording to provide feedback for non-native Koreans

KLiK — Korea’s largest job-matching platform for foreign nationals — has launched an AI-powered Korean language proficiency assessment service to help streamline hiring for employers and foreign job seekers, its operator Worxphere said Monday.

The AI service analyzes users' pronunciation, intonation and fluency in Korean based on a 30-second voice recording. It then shares detailed scores ranging over five proficiency levels and generates a feedback report.

During the test, participants are prompted with self-introduction topics such as their motivation for working in Korea. Optional guide sentences are provided for beginners. The results can be directly added to one’s KLiK profile and used as a verified credential when applying for jobs on the platform.

After recording, users can review their responses and retake the test up to 13 times for free per month.

The new service comes as more Korean companies seek overseas professionals, making Korean language verification a critical step in the recruitment process. Until now, the Test of Proficiency in Korean, or TOPIK, has been the only nationally recognized test. These standardized scores may not always reflect speaking fluency, meaning employees often need to conduct additional face-to-face interviews to assess practical language skills.

Worxphere said it expects KLiK’s latest feature to enhance job seekers’ chances by giving them data-driven proof of Korean proficiency while helping them improve their Korean language skills over time through repeated assessments.

For employers, the company underscored that the tool offers a standardized method to evaluate potential employees’ language skills at the screening stage to improve hiring efficiency.

KLiK, which recently surpassed 250,000 cumulative job postings as the leader in Korea’s foreign recruitment market, said it plans to upgrade the AI assessment system by introducing training features to help users improve their weaknesses, such as pronunciation and intonation. It is also preparing to roll out a smart matching system that recommends job listings on par with individuals’ language proficiency levels.

“Proving Korean language ability has been a recurring challenge for foreign job seekers, so it means a great deal that this AI-based diagnostic service for Korean language proficiency sets a new standard in the hiring process,” said Jung Hye-rung, team lead of the KLiK service at Worxsphere.

“We will continue to advance AI-driven services to activate job-seeking efforts by global talent in Korea.”