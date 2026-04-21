Tennis player Chung Hyeon (No. 644) advanced to the second round of the 2026 Gwangju Open International Men's Challenger Tour Tennis Tournament after securing his first ATP Challenger main-draw victory in about three months.

Chung, who entered the tournament via a wild card, defeated Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the ATP Challenger 75 event at Jinwol International Tennis Court in Gwangju on Tuesday. It marked his first Challenger main-draw win since the Phan Thiet Challenger in Vietnam in January.

Despite struggling on serve with three double faults and a 55 percent first-serve rate, Chung controlled the match through strong return games, limiting Jung to just a 24 percent (4/17) success rate on second serves.

Chung also extended his dominance over Jung, improving his head-to-head record to 4-0, including wins before his breakthrough run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2018.

Since competing in the Davis Cup qualifiers in Busan in February, Chung has steadily regained form through appearances at international events in India, Japan and China.

Although he reached the main draw at the New Delhi Challenger earlier this year, he failed to progress past the second round, making this victory his first Challenger main-draw win in three months as he continues his comeback.

Chung will face Clement Chidekh of France (No. 179) in the second round. Chidekh advanced after a comeback win over third seed Coleman Wong of Hong Kong (No. 122), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. It will be the first meeting between Chung and Chidekh.