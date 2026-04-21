Goldman Sachs lifts Kospi target to 8,000 as AI-driven memory boom fuels rally

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi rose to a fresh intraday high Tuesday, surpassing the previous record it set just before the outbreak of the Iran war, as easing geopolitical tensions lifted risk sentiment.

The index kicked off the session above the 6,300 mark at 6,302.54, up 1.34 percent from the previous day. Shortly after the opening bell, it broke above its previous intraday high of 6,347.41 and continued to extend its gains throughout the session as of press time, tapping as high as 6,370 points.

As of 2 p.m., the Kospi stood at 6,364.82, up 2.34 percent.

Foreign investors drove the rally, net buying 983.3 billion won ($670 million) worth of shares, while institutions added 594.4 billion won. Retail investors were net sellers, offloading 1.47 trillion won.

Large-cap stocks led the gains, with Samsung Electronics rising 1.75 percent to 218,250 won and SK hynix advancing 4.46 percent to 1.21 million won.

Shares of SK hynix climbed past the 1.2 million won mark and touched as high as 1.22 million won during trading for the first time ahead of its first-quarter earnings release on Thursday. The chipmaker is expected to post a record operating profit exceeding 40 trillion won.

Hyundai Motor gained 2.85 percent to 542,000 won, while LG Energy Solution surged 10.02 percent to 472,000 won.

Before the war in the Middle East, the Kospi had been on a blistering rally, surging past the 6,300 mark in late February.

Following the outbreak of the Iran war, however, the index entered a volatile phase, falling as low as 5,042.99 during trading on March 31 as risk-averse sentiment weighed on the market. Trading curbs were triggered as losses deepened further and volatility escalated.

Since April, the index has staged a recovery, as risk appetite improved on hopes of easing geopolitical tensions.

Amid the rebound, foreign investment banks have turned increasingly bullish on the benchmark, lifting their targets for the benchmark index.

Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 12-month Kospi target to 8,000 from 7,000. It cited strong performance driven by upward earnings revisions on robust AI-related semiconductor demand, but said Korean equities remain at a discount to global and regional peers.

Earlier on Friday, JPMorgan also raised its Kospi target to as high as 8,500, up from 7,500 in early February. The bank also raised its base-case target to 7,000 from 6,000.

"With key fundamentals of the Korean market remaining on track for now, this opens up space for the Kospi to build further on recent momentum," a JPMorgan report showed, citing memory cycle conditions, governance reforms and thematic growth.

While chip stocks such as SK hynix and Samsung Electronics have been leading the Kospi rally, the report noted that it would be inappropriate to apply rules from previous cycles to gains in memory stocks.

"Given the uniqueness of this cycle, applying preemptive rules-of-thumb from previous cycles should be done with care, and it may be preferable to be too late than too early in exiting positions here," the report read.