Galux, an AI-driven biotech startup specializing in de novo antibody design, said Tuesday it has partnered with GC Biopharma to develop antibody therapeutics for autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Galux will deploy its proprietary artificial intelligence platform to design novel antibody candidates optimized for disease-related target proteins, while GC Biopharma will carry out experimental validation to assess biological activity and development potential.

The two companies plan to screen AI-generated candidates at an early stage, selecting and optimizing those with the highest promise to secure differentiated drug candidates.

Galux said the partnership reflects a broader push to commercialize AI-driven drug discovery through collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies. It is already working with firms including Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, LG Chem, HanAll Biopharma, ISU Abxis and Y-Biologics across multiple disease areas, including cancer and autoimmune disorders.

“Collaboration between AI-based biotech firms and pharmaceutical companies with deep drug development expertise is rapidly expanding globally,” said Park Tae-yong, executive vice president at Galux. “We are building real-world applications of our AI antibody design technology, which will help accelerate the development of differentiated autoimmune therapies.”

GC Biopharma said it aims to advance next-generation antibody-based treatments by leveraging its R&D capabilities spanning oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

“Autoimmune diseases remain an area with significant unmet medical need,” said Jeong Jae-uk, head of R&D at GC Biopharma. “Through this collaboration, we aim to validate AI-based antibody design and develop differentiated therapeutics in this field.”