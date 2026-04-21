Woori Bank CEO Jung Jin-wan visited New Delhi on Monday as the only banking chief accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his trip to India, the bank said Tuesday.

Jung attended the Korea-India Business Forum in the capital, where he met officials from local companies, exchanged views on market conditions and explored potential areas of cooperation.

He also visited Akshya Pratisthan, a school in Gurugram, just southwest of New Delhi, where he delivered donations for children from disadvantaged families.

Woori currently operates five branches across India's major cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Gurugram, giving it the second-largest network in the country among Korean commercial banks.

The bank is pushing to expand further in India, having opened two new branches in Pune and Ahmedabad in 2024, seeking to tap opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. India's appeal lies in its population of 1.4 billion, roughly 7 percent growth and position as the world's fourth-largest economy.

"This visit gave us a chance to deepen our understanding of the Indian market and strengthen our local network," Jung said. "We will continue to broaden our global business foundation by building on the trust we have established with local communities in India."