President Lee Jae Myung will wrap up his three-day visit to India on Tuesday, marking a South Korean president's first state visit to the country in eight years.

In a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to “a whole new level,” while acknowledging that the partnership has yet to realize its full potential, according to Cheong Wa Dae. They also pledged to double bilateral trade from $25 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

The meeting highlighted a personal rapport between the two leaders: Lee shared his experience as a former child laborer, drawing a parallel with Modi’s early years as a tea seller.

Accompanying the president, first lady Kim Hea Kyung attended a K-pop competition in India alongside JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, encouraging local youth at the forefront of the Korean culture wave.

Lee is set to depart for Hanoi later Tuesday for the second leg of his Asian trip.

Here are some photos from the Indian visit.