President Lee Jae Myung will wrap up his three-day visit to India on Tuesday, marking a South Korean president's first state visit to the country in eight years.

In a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to “a whole new level,” while acknowledging that the partnership has yet to realize its full potential, according to Cheong Wa Dae. They also pledged to double bilateral trade from $25 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

The meeting highlighted a personal rapport between the two leaders: Lee shared his experience as a former child laborer, drawing a parallel with Modi’s early years as a tea seller.

Accompanying the president, first lady Kim Hea Kyung attended a K-pop competition in India alongside JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, encouraging local youth at the forefront of the Korean culture wave.

Lee is set to depart for Hanoi later Tuesday for the second leg of his Asian trip.

Here are some photos from the Indian visit.

President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Indian President Droupadi Murmu raise a toast during a state luncheon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Indian President Droupadi Murmu raise a toast during a state luncheon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung signs the guest book ahead of a state luncheon hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (left) in New Delhi Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung signs the guest book ahead of a state luncheon hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan (left) in New Delhi Monday. (Yonhap)
A guest book message written by President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state luncheon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The message reads, “Let us open a new future based on the deep trust and friendship between South Korea and India.” (Yonhap)
A guest book message written by President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state luncheon at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The message reads, “Let us open a new future based on the deep trust and friendship between South Korea and India.” (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung greets singer Aoora (third from right), whose real name is Park Min-jun, at a state luncheon hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung greets singer Aoora (third from right), whose real name is Park Min-jun, at a state luncheon hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung poses with an Indian businessperson for photos while leaving the Korea-India Business Forum at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung poses with an Indian businessperson for photos while leaving the Korea-India Business Forum at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Hea Kyung (right) attends the K-Dream Stage concert at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday, while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Hea Kyung (right) attends the K-Dream Stage concert at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday, while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Hea Kyung (front row, second from right) reacts during the K-Dream Stage concert at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Hea Kyung (front row, second from right) reacts during the K-Dream Stage concert at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young and Park Jin-young, a co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, pose with award winners at the K-Dream Stage event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young and Park Jin-young, a co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, pose with award winners at the K-Dream Stage event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (right), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong pose for a photo during a luncheon hosted by Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Monday. (Joint Press Corps)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (right), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong pose for a photo during a luncheon hosted by Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Monday. (Joint Press Corps)

A guest book message written by President Lee Jae Myung at the state guest house in New Delhi during his state visit to India on Monday. The message reads, “Together with Prime Minister Modi, I will work to open a great and bright future for our two countries.” (Yonhap)
A guest book message written by President Lee Jae Myung at the state guest house in New Delhi during his state visit to India on Monday. The message reads, “Together with Prime Minister Modi, I will work to open a great and bright future for our two countries.” (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung waves to the welcoming party during an official welcome ceremony for his state visit at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung waves to the welcoming party during an official welcome ceremony for his state visit at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in a commemorative tree-planting ceremony ahead of their summit at the state guest house in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part in a commemorative tree-planting ceremony ahead of their summit at the state guest house in New Delhi on Monday. (Yonhap)

ylee221@heraldcorp.com