NEW DELHI — First lady Kim Hye-kyung stepped into a packed convention hall in the Indian capital on Monday and was greeted by thousands of young fans cheering in Korean and dancing to K-pop hits.

Kim attended the “K-Dream Stage: All India K-Pop Grand Championship 2026” at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, where roughly 3,000 spectators gathered to watch finalists compete in singing and dance performances built around Korean pop music, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

One of the judges was J.Y. Park, the founder of the K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and co-chair of Seoul’s Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange.

Hosted by the Korean Cultural Center India, the event has been held annually since 2011 and has expanded alongside the rapid rise of Korean popular culture across India.

This year’s competition brought together top winners from the past five years in a champion of champions format, with finalists competing in vocal and dance categories, Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong explained in a statement.

When Anupam Tripathi, recognized globally for his role in the Netflix hit Squid Game, introduced Kim, the arena erupted in cheers. Kim waved to the crowd before taking her seat among judges and dignitaries.

Kim told the audience she was pleased to join an event helping connect South Korea and India.

“I recently saw data showing just how strong the affinity for Korean culture is in India, but being here in person makes that passion and enthusiasm feel even more vivid,” Kim said.

According to the “Survey on Overseas Hallyu Status” released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 30, India ranked second among the 30 countries surveyed in favorability toward Korean culture, trailing only the Philippines.

“Culture has the power to connect people across borders,” Kim told spectators. “I hope today becomes an opportunity to understand and appreciate each other’s cultures more deeply, and to broaden exchanges between our two countries.”

Contestants in the vocal category performed Korean-language songs by Ailee, Shannon Williams and IU, while dance finalists performed routines to hits by Kep1er, Aespa and Riize. The event also featured performances by X:in, which includes Indian member Aria, Younite and Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali.