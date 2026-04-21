Mark your calendar: 'May the Fourth' fan events to bring character parade, drone show and a huge Grogu to Korea's capital

A large-scale Star Wars celebration is set to unfold across Jamsil in southern Seoul, marking Star Wars Day on May 4.

Observed annually by fans worldwide, the unofficial holiday stems from the pun on the franchise’s signature line, "May the Force be with you," and the date "May the Fourth." In Korea, the occasion has been steadily embraced since 2015.

This year’s Star Wars Day celebration, themed "One with the Force," takes shape as a fan activation anchored by the Star Wars Arena, an outdoor installation at the plaza of Lotte World Tower. Running May 1 to 17, the space is designed as an immersive hub operating daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Among the highlights is an early look at "The Mandalorian & Grogu," an upcoming feature extending the story of Din Djarin and Grogu from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." A roughly 10-meter-tall Grogu sculpture will be installed at the site, accompanied by a photo zone.

The activation also incorporates interactive elements, including a simulation environment modeled after the Razor Crest, where attendees can navigate mission-based scenarios alongside characters from the series. A separate experience draws from the village setting on Sorgan, inviting participants into a search-driven narrative tied to the show’s storyline.

Programming intensifies on May 4 and 5. For two days, members of the fan organization 501st Legion Korean Garrison will stage a character parade accompanied by a live marching band performing selections from the franchise’s score. The route spans key sites including the arena, the Seoul Sky observation deck, and Jamsil Hangang Park.

The May 5 lineup concludes with a drone show over the Han River, featuring coordinated formations inspired by Star Wars iconography, set against the capital’s nighttime skyline.

Additional details are available via the official Star Wars Korea social media channels.