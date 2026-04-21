Moka of Illit will be absent from group activities for the time being, said agency Belift Lab Monday, citing health reasons.

She will focus on recovery and treatment as her doctor has advised, but expressed strong wishes to participate, the agency added. Belift Lab did not provide details regarding her condition.

The five-member group is slated to return April 30 with its fourth EP, “Mamihlapinatapai.” Illit has been releasing a series of teaser content for the upcoming set, including a “Free Rider” version of promotional photographs.

On May 5, it will take the stage at the Seoul Children’s Grand Park Festival, a free-for-all event themed after the focus track, “It’s Me.”