South Korea is hosting a weeklong training program for 31 education experts from four African countries as part of its vocational education cooperation efforts, the Education Ministry said Tuesday.

The program, running Monday to Friday, is part of the third phase of the Better Education for Africa’s Rise project, jointly carried out with UNESCO and the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

The initiative is the ministry’s flagship development program aimed at strengthening vocational and technical education in Africa to support self-sustaining growth. Since its launch in 2011, it has supported more than 81 educational institutions across 14 countries.

The current phase, which began in 2023, focuses on four West African countries: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Under the invitation-based program, participants will visit vocational high schools, universities and industrial sites in Korea to explore practices that could be adapted to their own systems.

Participants from Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone will visit Jeonju Life Science High School and JEI University to study agricultural education and food processing. Those from the Ivory Coast will tour Yuseong Life Science High School and Segyeuru Fashion Design High School to examine Korea’s fashion and beauty education model.

“This training serves as a platform for cooperation to help African partner countries adapt Korea’s industry-linked vocational education model to local contexts,” Seol Se-hoon, director general for planning and coordination at the ministry, said in a statement.

The ministry said it will continue efforts to expand the “K-Education” model in vocational training abroad.