BTS is spending its fourth week on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 10 with “Swim,” according to the chart preview published Tuesday.

The main track from the group's fifth studio album “Arirang” fell five rungs from the previous week, after having made a chart-topping debut on the rankings. It was the band’s seventh song overall to occupy the top spot on the main songs chart and sixth to debut at the top.

The single has charted four weeks at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US. The LP also ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200, on which it had maintained the No. 1 spot for three weeks straight.

On Saturday, the septet is to begin the North American leg of its tour named after the album, going on to visit 12 cities in the region.