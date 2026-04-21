Clashes between union members and police continued late into Monday night after a truck struck protesters at a logistics center in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, killing one worker.

The fatal incident earlier in the day left a union member in his 50s dead and two others injured when a 2.5-ton truck driven by a non-union driver struck protesters outside a logistics facility operated by BGF Retail, which runs CU convenience stores. Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, had been staging a sit-in there since April 16, calling for collective bargaining with the company.

Authorities said the accident occurred as protesters attempted to physically block trucks from exiting. The union, however, blamed police, alleging that officers forcibly dispersed around 40 participants to allow replacement vehicles through, leading to the fatal collision.

Tensions quickly escalated after the deadly accident.

At around 1:33 p.m., a vehicle driven by a union member rammed into a police barricade, injuring a riot police officer. Police arrested two union members on charges including obstruction of official duties.

Union members, some of whom traveled from other regions, gathered in larger numbers later in the day. Scuffles broke out intermittently as police blocked attempts to enter the facility.

The confrontation continued into the night, with police maintaining a heavy presence and protesters remaining on site amid heightened tensions following the fatality.

Union officials accused authorities of using excessive force, while also criticizing the company for refusing dialogue. They said repeated requests for negotiations had gone unanswered.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, who visited the site later in the day, called for restraint and urged both sides to resolve the dispute through talks.

“I feel deeply sorry that such a tragic accident has occurred,” Kim said. “It makes me wonder whether dialogue has become this difficult,” he added.

Police are investigating the truck driver on suspicion of aggravated injury.