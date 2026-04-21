The National Museum of Korea ranked third in the world for visitor numbers in 2025, surpassing the British Museum and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to industry data.

The South Korean museum drew 6.5 million visitors in 2025, a 70 percent increase from the previous year, British publication The Art Newspaper reported in its annual visitor survey.

The National Museum of Korea trailed only the Louvre in Paris, which topped the list with 9 million visitors, and the Vatican Museums with 6.9 million. The British Museum placed fourth with 6.4 million visitors, followed by the Metropolitan Museum of Art with 5.98 million.

Other South Korean museums placed in the global top 100, including the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul, at No. 35; the Gyeongju National Museum at No. 39; and the Buyeo and Gongju national museums at Nos. 78 and 89, respectively. (Yonhap)