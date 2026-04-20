South Korea launched its first-ever Green Transformation Week on Monday, serving as a major international event integrating global climate and energy discussions, at the Yeosu World Expo site in South Jeolla Province from April 20 to 25.

Organized by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, it marks the first time the country has combined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Climate Week with its annual Climate Change Week. Officials describe it as one of the largest climate and energy gatherings ever hosted in Korea.

The theme of this year's GX Week, "Green Transformation: A Path to Prosperity for All," underscores the need for innovation across industries and economic systems to achieve carbon neutrality while sustaining growth. Organizers said the initiative reflects Korea's commitment to turning climate and energy challenges into opportunities for inclusive prosperity.

High-Level Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony on Monday drew more than 800 participants, including senior government officials, diplomats, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives from around the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of GX Week, South Korea's Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Kim Sung-hwan called for decisive action to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable energy system, warning that the climate crisis and shifting energy security landscape demand immediate and coordinated responses.

"Green transformation is not a matter of choice, but a path we must take," Kim said, emphasizing the need to move beyond fossil fuel-based economic structures and transition toward more sustainable and efficient systems of energy production and consumption.

He noted that while industrialization has brought unprecedented prosperity, it has also led to significant greenhouse gas emissions that are now altering the global climate system and threatening long-term sustainability.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, called for an urgent global transition to renewable energy in a video message, warning that continued reliance on fossil fuels is driving economic instability and security risks.

Stiell said the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered volatility in global energy markets, exposing the high costs and vulnerabilities associated with fossil fuel dependence. He noted that such disruptions are placing increasing pressure on national economies, while households and businesses bear the financial burden.

"The shift to renewable energy is no longer a task that can be postponed," Stiell said, echoing recent remarks by President Lee Jae Myung.

After the opening ceremony, EU Ambassador to Korea Ugo Astuto stressed the need to accelerate green transformation, citing current tensions in the Middle East.

"I think we need to learn our lessons. As long as we rely on imported fossil fuels, we remain very vulnerable to volatility and to external pressure," he said.

"We are now facing a second energy crisis. ... We all see how vulnerable our economies are with the fossil fuels. So the energy transition is also important in terms of energy security

Throughout the week, 67 sessions are scheduled: 25 thematic forums, 11 public engagement programs and 31 UNFCCC-led discussions. Among the highlights is the AI Era Energy Strategy Dialogue, addressing rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence technologies. Participating organizations include Naver, GE Vernova, Schneider Electric and Climate Group.

Additional sessions will cover transport electrification, local government carbon neutrality strategies, climate-tech innovation and green finance.

GX Week is expected to strengthen global dialogue on green transformation while building consensus ahead of Korea's forthcoming K-GX Strategy, set for release in June.

In parallel, the UNFCCC Climate Week is convening to review key elements of the Paris Agreement, including mitigation, adaptation, finance and implementation, in preparation for the next Conference of the Parties in November.

To coincide with Earth Day on Wednesday, the government will host nationwide initiatives such as a 10-minute lights-off campaign, climate action programs and exhibitions promoting carbon neutrality.