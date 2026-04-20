South Korea is operating a Korea Pavilion at the Defense Services Asia 2026 exhibition in Malaysia, as part of the efforts to expand defense exports and deepen cooperation with Southeast Asian partners.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the agency and the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement are jointly operating the pavilion at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The biennial defense exhibition runs from Monday through Thursday.

Eight South Korean defense firms are participating in the pavilion, showcasing a range of technologies and products, including mine countermeasure sonar systems, unmanned underwater vehicles and artificial intelligence-based command decision-support systems.

Fourteen South Korean defense companies — including major system integrators such as LIG D&A, Korea Aerospace Industries and Hyundai Wia, as well as component manufacturers like Poongsan, Union Precision and Soo Optics — are also exhibiting around the Korea Pavilion.

In cooperation with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s local office, the pavilion will host business meetings between overseas buyers and Korean defense companies, supporting export consultations and business matchmaking.

“The Korea Pavilion at DSA 2026 goes beyond a simple exhibition and serves as a strategic platform to strengthen government-to-government cooperation and generate tangible export outcomes,” said Kim Tae-gon, director general for international cooperation at DAPA.

“We will continue to support Korean defense firms in expanding into the Southeast Asian market and building sustainable partnerships.”

DAPA said it plans to continue operating Korea Pavilions at major global defense exhibitions this year, including Eurosatory in France in June, MSPO in Poland in September and the AUSA Annual Meeting in the United States in October.