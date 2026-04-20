The actress’ latest office romance enters a crowded primetime slot, blending genres and shifting perspectives

In the K-drama industry, Shin Hae-sun has solidified her standing as a dependable ratings draw, with her name frequently linked to commercial and critical success.

The 36-year-old has maintained a consistent track record, delivering a string of back-to-back television successes including "Mr. Queen," "Welcome to Samdal-ri," "Dear Hyeri" and Netflix’s "Lady Dua."

Against that backdrop, her latest series, "Filing for Love," enters one of TV’s most competitive windows: the weekend primetime slot. The tvN drama is set to contend with tentpole network titles such as MBC’s "Perfect Crown" and JTBC’s "We Are All Trying Here," led by Hallyu sensation Go Youn-jung.

Within this arena, "Filing for Love" unfolds as an office romance between Ju In-a (Shin) and Noh Gi-jun (Gong Myung). The story follows Gi-jun, a top-tier audit specialist who is suddenly demoted, and In-a, a commanding audit team head. What begins as a strictly professional relationship gradually evolves into a more intimate connection.

Speaking during an online press conference on Monday, Shin addressed her decision to join the project, noting a desire for tonal contrast following her previous work.

“To be honest, I liked my previous project ‘Lady Dua’ but it was quite dark," she said. "There were things I wanted to shake off, both personally and professionally. So I wanted to do something bright and light, and it just so happened that I could go straight into filming ‘Filing for Love.’ The timing was really good.”

Expanding on the show’s thematic focus, the production team emphasized that the series prioritizes human relationships over procedural detail. Rather than leaning heavily into technical aspects of office life, the show will examine interpersonal dynamics, from workplace bullying to rumor-driven conflicts, weaving together moments of human drama and humor.

Director Lee further characterized the drama as a genre hybrid, blending tonal elements throughout its run. “Some parts have a thriller-like edge, while others lean into comedy. Overall, it’s designed to be an accessible mix of different kinds of stories for a broad audience,” Lee said.

She also pointed to a narrative shift across the season, with the story’s perspective evolving over time.

“From episodes 1 to 4, it feels like In-a is leading the story, whereas from episodes 5 to 8, it’s Gi-jun who takes the lead. It’s not about who confesses, but rather how their direction and attitudes change. It will be interesting to focus on how the two characters’ direction and attitudes evolve as the story unfolds.”

"Filing for Love" is set to premiere on tvN on Saturday.