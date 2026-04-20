With a blend of hands-on participation and spectacular performances, Nodeul Island is set to transform into “Circus Land” for two days in early May. Visitors are invited not only to watch a circus, but to become part of one.

The Seoul Circus Festival 2026, the country’s largest circus event, will take place on May 4 and 5, coinciding with Children's Day.

From the moment they arrive, visitors will be drawn into the festival’s immersive setting. The island becomes a kind of stage, and its guests, gradually, its performers. Through a series of hands-on activities, they are introduced to the physical language of the circus — forming teams with family or friends to try four classic skills: juggling, tightrope walking, diabolo and hoop.

The festival will feature 11 invited productions by leading circus artists from Korea and abroad. Among the highlights, the long-running Dongchun Circus, founded in 1925 as the first circus troupe in Korea, will collaborate with the psychedelic rock band zeonpasangsa on a new work that combines aerial acrobatics with live music.

The performance collective A Person;S will present a large-scale aerial piece staged on a rope suspended 30 meters above the ground by a crane. The work explores the boundary between life and death through gravity-defying movement.

From the UK, NoFit State Circus will bring “Bamboo,” in which performers construct and dismantle towering structures using only their bodies and bamboo, underscoring the sculptural and architectural possibilities of circus art.

Other works include “Climbmax,” which merges climbing techniques with circus movement; “K-Jultagi,” a contemporary reinterpretation of Korea’s traditional tightrope walking, recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage element; Spain’s “Melic-knitting memories,” an exploration of memory through rope and knitting; and “Protocole — Fly Your Colours Proud,” a witty flag-raising performance by the Belgian troupe Sur Mesure.

New this year is the Spark Up, a competition aimed at expanding the boundaries of circus through disciplines such as cheerleading, taekwondo and acrobatics. The final round, featuring about six teams, will take place on the festival’s second day.