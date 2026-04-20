Dongwon F&B said Monday it opened a Dongwon Tuna pop-up store at Harakado, a cultural complex in Tokyo, running through Friday.

The pop-up is part of its Super Tuna For You campaign launched in January. Visitors can decorate tuna cans with stickers and share them on social media, alongside interactive zones and events. Limited-edition gifts are offered with purchases.

The event drew strong demand even before opening. Reservations for the first two days were fully booked within an hour, reaching capacity at 2,400 visitors. The daily cap was later raised from 1,000 to 1,200 to accommodate higher-than-expected turnout.

Dongwon Tuna has steadily expanded its presence in Japan since entering the market in 1998. Exports rose about 50 percent year-on-year in 2025, supported by marketing campaigns featuring BTS's Jin as brand ambassador.

The pop-up aims to introduce Dongwon Tuna to a broader global audience, a company official said, adding that the firm would continue to position the brand as a “delicious protein” through active marketing.