Ediya Coffee said Monday it has opened its first outlet in Canada, located inside Galleria Supermarket in Thornhill, a major Korean commercial hub in the Toronto area.

The company said it chose Canada amid rising global interest in K-food and the country’s strong coffee consumption. Toronto, home to a sizable Korean population, was selected as the initial foothold to leverage the brand’s menu strength and operational expertise.

The store drew steady foot traffic from opening day, with long lines forming. In addition to Korean customers, local consumers showed strong interest in Korean-style beverages and desserts.

The menu features signature items such as “A-mang-chu” (iced tea with mango), strawberry latte, dalgona latte and sikhye, a traditional Korean sweet rice drink. It also includes Canada-exclusive offerings such as the Maple Nut Cream Latte and Signature Half & Half Latte.

The bakery lineup combines Korean-style desserts — including honey caramel bread and dalgona ice cream waffles — with savory options such as burritos and sandwiches incorporating Korean flavors like buldak and bulgogi.

Starting with this location, Ediya plans to assess market response and expand to up to three stores within the year. The company is also preparing to enter Laos as part of its broader global expansion strategy.