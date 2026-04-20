Trot star Lim Young-woong made a surprise appearance in a Korean-dubbed video on YouTube's most-subscribed channel, @MrBeast.

The 43-minute video “Last To Leave Grocery Store, Wins $250,000,” uploaded Sunday, features contestants competing to be the last person left inside a supermarket.

In the Korean-language version, Lim voices one of the contestants, marking a rare voice acting role for the singer.

The collaboration was reportedly arranged through voice actor Nam Doh-hyeong, who has worked on the YouTuber's Korean dubbing projects. Lim's involvement highlights a growing shift toward fully dubbed content for global audiences, as big-name creators move beyond subtitles, according to industry officials.

Lim Young-woong rose to fame after winning the first season of TV Chosun’s trot audition program “Mr. Trot” in 2020. He commands a massive fan base in South Korea, which some compare to BTS', albeit with a distinctly different demographic. Trot is the oldest genre of Korean pop and is popular among older Koreans. Lim also has more than 1.78 million subscribers on YouTube, where his music video for “I’m Sorry, But” has garnered 9.59 million views as of Monday.

Having nearly 500 million subscribers, MrBeast — the online alias of James Stephen Jimmy Donaldson — is renowned for YouTube videos pioneering high-budget stunts and large-scale philanthropy.