Heo Yunjin of Le Sserafim piqued fans' interest in the group's second studio album, “Pureflow pt. 1,” with behind-the-scenes photographs taken when shooting the album's trailer.

The group of five is set to release an LP on May 22. The logo motion clip uploaded earlier in April declared the theme “For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful,” promising an album in which the members become stronger by recognizing fear.

Before unveiling the set in full, the quintet will drop the prerelease “Celebration” on Friday. Kim Chaewon and Yunjin participated in writing the song.

The upcoming set will be coming seven months after Le Sserafim's first physical single “Spaghetti.” The title track featuring J-Hope of BTS debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 50 and on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 46, both career-bests for the group.