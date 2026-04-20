Hilton is taking its Canopy brand to the beach. With the opening of the Canopy by Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort on April 1, the hotel group has introduced its first Canopy resort in the Asia-Pacific — and chosen one of Japan’s most visually striking island destinations to do so.

Located in the Toriver district of Miyakojima, the resort sits at the heart of an island known for its luminous “Miyako blue” waters. Beaches such as Yonaha Maehama, often cited among Japan’s finest, are within easy reach, while the sweeping Irabu Bridge offers one of the island’s most memorable sunset drives.

For Korean travelers, access has improved. Jin Air operates direct flights from Incheon Airport, with a Busan route added earlier this month, making the island a more convenient short-haul destination.

The 306-room hotel reflects Canopy’s design ethos: locally rooted, yet understated. Rooms range from standard categories to suites, all with private balconies oriented toward the sea. Interiors emphasize natural materials and soft light, aligning with the island’s relaxed pace.

Dining follows a similar approach. An all-day restaurant showcases seasonal ingredients from Miyakojima, while a grill venue focuses on Okinawan produce and seafood. A rooftop bar, positioned for sunset views, serves drinks and light fare into the evening.

Facilities are geared toward longer, slower stays. These include a 24-hour ocean-view fitness center, a family-friendly play zone, and, from May, an outdoor picnic area for barbecues and casual gatherings.

The opening also signals a broader shift for Hilton. Traditionally centered in urban neighborhoods, the Canopy brand is now extending into resort destinations, where the landscape plays a more central role in shaping the guest experience.