Leading international art figures and Korean galleries will strengthen global connections in Seoul as part of Dive into Korean Art: Galleries in Seoul from Friday to April 27, the Korea Arts Management Service announced Monday.

Now in its fifth year, the program — co-organized with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism — invites eight key art representatives from across Asia, the Middle East, US and Europe, highlighting the growing importance of Korea within the international art market, according to KAMS.

The representatives are Corey Andrew Barr, director of Art Central; Viola Yao, director of Art Taipei; Alanood Abdulrahman Alhammadi, deputy director of Frieze Abu Dhabi; Alexandra Fain, director of Asia Now; Eri Takane, director of Tokyo Gendai; Kate Sierzputowski, director of Expo Chicago; Claudia Chan, senior gallery relations manager at Art Basel Hong Kong; and Clara Andrade Pereira, executive director at Untitled Miami Beach.

Visiting delegates will tour 19 emerging and mid-career galleries across key art districts in Seoul, including Samcheong, Cheongdam, Euljiro and Hannam, for an understanding of gallery operations and the broader ecosystem that supports Korean contemporary art.

A conversation program on the final day will address shifts in the global art market, including the evolving role of art fairs, the rise of non-Western markets and the expansion of exhibition formats.