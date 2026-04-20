The chief of the Korea Exchange departed for Hong Kong on Monday to attend a general meeting of a federation of stock exchanges in the Asia region, the bourse operator said.

KRX Chairman Jeong Eun-bo will take part in the event organized by the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation on Wednesday, and discuss ways to increase the competitiveness of the capital markets in the respective member countries, the KRX said.

Founded in 1982, the federation comprises of 17 exchanges from 13 countries in the Asia region, including South Korea, Japan and China.

After the meeting, Jeong is scheduled to visit the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China's second-largest bourse, which focuses on technology businesses like the NASDAQ of the United States. There, he is expected to meet with Li Jizun, the chief executive officer of the Chinese exchange, the KRX added.

During his visit, Jeong will also attend a global roadshow co-hosted by the KRX and Morgan Stanley, a US investment bank, on Tuesday, with some 50 institutional investors in attendance.

He plans to introduce the government's efforts to revitalize the South Korean capital market, such as the recent revision to the Capital Markets Act, and improvements underway to facilitate foreign investors' access to the local market, according to the KRX. (Yonhap)