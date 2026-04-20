Seoul stocks opened a tad higher Monday amid woes that tensions in the Middle East would again flare up as Iran's military warned it would respond after US forces attacked an Iranian-flagged ship.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 6,192.84, up 0.01 percent, or 0.92 point in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, Wall Street's major stock indexes closed more than 1 percent higher, as Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, alleviating war-risk fears.

But Iran closed the key shipping route again as the US attacked an Iranian-flagged commercial vessel that was attempting to violate its naval blockade in the Sea of Oman.

"The local stock market will see increased volatility this week amid uncertainties over US-Iran negotiations," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Market participants have been pinning hopes that the US and Iran would hold a second round of peace talks soon after they failed to reach a consensus at their first round of peace talks.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were trading mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 1.04 percent. Its chipmaking rival SK hynix, which is set to release its first quarter earnings results this week, rose 1.42 percent.

Auto giant Hyundai Motor fell 2.04 percent, while nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility rose 2.86 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace climbed 1.05 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,476.8 won against the US dollar, up 6.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)