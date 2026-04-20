Samsung Electronics reclaimed the top spot in the global smartphone market in the first quarter, after losing the annual lead to Apple in 2025.

According to market tracker Omdia, Samsung posted a 22 percent market share, surpassing Apple’s 20 percent.

The rebound was driven by strong demand for Samsung’s premium lineup and solid preorders for the Galaxy S26 series, with global preorders rising more than 10 percent from the previous S25 series.

Apple also recorded robust sales, supported by continued demand for its iPhone 17 series. The two tech giants together accounted for 42 percent of the global market, up from 39 percent a year earlier, underscoring their continued dominance.

China’s Xiaomi remained in third place, though its market share declined to 11 percent from 14 percent. Oppo and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth, with 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively, both slightly down from a year earlier.