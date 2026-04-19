In a darkened space in New York, audiences are asked to let go of sight. Instead, they listen, touch and move — guided only by a thin string tied to their pinky finger.

This is “remini,scent,” a debut project by Korean producer Choi Soo-young and the first official production of her company, Pa:nStori. The name combines the Korean word “pan,” meaning a space where something unfolds, with a reimagined form of “story.”

“The development of this idea (of ‘remini,scent’) was driven by a fascination with sensory triggers and the power of involuntary recall," Choi said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday.

"Our intention was to explore how specific textures, scents and sounds can bypass the logical mind to unlock moments that were once discarded or forgotten."

The immersive performance, held in New York from Feb. 14 to March 8, sought to challenge conventional ideas of what a performance can be by exploring memory through scent, sound and tactile experience, according to Choi.

The sensory elements are designed to trigger buried memories, allowing participants to confront and ultimately “shed” parts of their past.

“Like leaves turning into soil, the various environments are inspired by the psychological necessity of ‘shedding’ parts of our history to create the foundation for new life,” Choi said, adding she wanted to explore that duality of memory as both a building block and a burden.

At the center of the work is sound. Delivered through high-fidelity headsets, the soundscape constructs what Choi describes as an “internal landscape” where sight is replaced by sensory surrender.

The project reflects her broader interest in dissolving boundaries between disciplines, treating sound, space and audience interaction as a unified language rather than separate elements.

"Born from a desire to break away from traditional theater structures and fixed genres, our work embraces fluidity, disruption and experimentation," Choi said.

"We believe performance is not merely something to be watched, but something to be experienced — viscerally, sensually and collectively."

This idea of “blurring lines” is central to Pa:nStori, focusing on immersive, sensory-driven storytelling that moves beyond fixed genres, combining elements of theater, installation, sound design and spatial experience.

Looking ahead, Choi plans to expand this approach into hybrid formats, from theatrical dining experiences to participatory exhibitions where audiences become part of the narrative. South Korea, she added, will play a key role in that vision.

“Korea has such a vibrant, tech-forward energy and a massive appetite for new entertainment formats. I see myself acting as a bridge between the experimental immersive scene in New York and the cutting-edge production landscape in Korea,” Choi said.

Originally, Choi had planned to pursue a career in film and television after studying communication arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But after returning to Korea, she pivoted into musical theater production, eventually working her way up to general manager and assistant producer roles on large-scale productions.

While she gained extensive experience within established systems, she found herself drawn to more experimental approaches, eventually bringing herself to New York and launching Pa:nStori Productions.

Ultimately, her ambition goes beyond staging performances.

“My goal is to become a ‘producer of worlds,’” she said. “I want to lead a creative studio that specializes in these multidisciplinary experiences — spaces where people don’t just watch a show, but truly inhabit a different reality.

“Ultimately, I want to design moments that leave people feeling more deeply connected to their senses and to each other, proving that art can be something you live through rather than just something you look at.”