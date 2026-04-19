A man in his 50s who was on South Korea's wanted list for distributing sexually explicit content was arrested after he appeared on an online livestream, according to local media reports Sunday.

The Incheon Nonhyun Police Station told local daily Joongang Ilbo that it arrested the man on Wednesday and charged him with violating the Information and Communication Network Act.

The police said they received a complaint that “a wanted man has appeared on an online livestream,” at around 3:34 p.m. giving details of his whereabouts and what he was wearing.

The police apprehended the man at 3:52 p.m. as he was leaving the building. The wanted man ran when he saw a police vehicle, but law enforcement caught him within 100 meters.