A South Korean lottery winner said a vivid dream involving TV personality Yoo Jae-suk, one of the country’s most popular television hosts, preceded his 500 million won ($340,000) jackpot win.

According to Donghaeng Lottery, the first-prize winner of the 104th round of the scratch-off lottery Speetto 1000 shared the story in an interview. In the dream, Yoo rescued the winner from being swept away in dirty water.

“I had a good feeling after the dream, so I immediately bought a scratch ticket,” said the winner, whose identity is withheld.

It is not the first time a lottery winner has cited a dream involving Yoo, widely regarded as one of South Korea’s biggest television celebrities.

In 2023, another Speetto 1000 winner linked their purchase to him, saying their child had dreamed about Yoo before the win.