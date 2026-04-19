LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (right) and award recipients pose at the 2026 LG Awards at LG Academy in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province ,on Thursday. The conglomerate said Sunday it recognized top-performing projects that have delivered tangible business results through customer value innovation. Four initiatives from LG Energy Solution, LG Electronics and LG Chem were honored with the customer impression grand award for achievements including revenue growth, large-scale order wins and improved operational efficiency. (LG Corp.)
herim@heraldcorp.com