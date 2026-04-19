Micron Technology is ramping up its public relations in South Korea, targeting investors and engineering talent as it seeks to raise its profile in a market dominated by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

According to industry sources on Sunday, the US memory chip-maker has begun the process of selecting a local PR agency to strengthen media and external communications — an unusual move for a company without manufacturing operations in the country.

The outreach comes as Micron expands its foothold in AI-driven memory, supplying high bandwidth memory chips to Nvidia. It remains one of the three core players in the global DRAM market, trailing Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

As of last year, SK hynix held a 35.2 percent share of global DRAM revenue, followed by Samsung at 34.6 percent and Micron at 23.9 percent, according to market tracker Omdia.

Industry officials say Micron's communications push in Korea is aimed at reinforcing its position as a top-tier memory supplier while building familiarity among local stakeholders. With two domestic leaders Samsung and SK hynix largely shaping the narrative in Korea, Micron is seeking to align its local profile with its global standing.

"This is about visibility," an industry official said. "Micron's technology is well recognized within the industry, but among retail investors and job seekers in Korea, awareness remains relatively low."

The effort is also closely tied to hiring, Mircon is expanding production capacity across the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and India, fueling demand for engineers. The company has stepped up recruitment of Korean talent through platforms such as LinkedIn and has held campus events offering expedited hiring here.

Some industry observers also interpret Micron's effort targeting investor relations, with retail investors becoming increasingly interested in overeas equities. Micron may be looking to engage a broader shareholder base, an industry official said.