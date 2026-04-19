For years, South Korea drew comfort from a familiar belief. China might scale faster, but Korea would stay ahead in the technologies that mattered most: semiconductors, precision manufacturing and secondary batteries.

수년간 한국은 친숙한 믿음에서 위안을 얻어왔다. 중국이 규모로는 더 빠르게 커질지언정 가장 중요한 기술 분야인 반도체, 정밀 제조, 2차전지에서는 한국이 계속 앞서갈 것이라는 믿음이었다.

That assumption no longer holds.

그 가정은 더이상 유효하지 않다.

The latest government assessment points not to a temporary slip, but to a change in direction. China has moved ahead in areas that Korea once treated as defensible ground, and the gap is widening.

최근 정부가 발표한 분석이 보여주는 것은 일시적인 하락이 아니라 방향의 전환이다. 중국은 한때 한국이 우위를 지켜낼 있을 것이라 여겼던 분야들에서 추월해나갔고 그 격차는 더 벌어지고 있다.

A 2024 evaluation reported by the Ministry of Science and ICT shows China’s overall technological capability exceeding Korea’s by 0.7 years, up from 0.2 years just two years earlier.

과학기술정보통신부가 발표한 2024년 평가에서 중국의 전반적인 기술 수준은 한국을 0.7년 앞선 것으로 나타났다. 2년 전 0.2년이었던 격차보다 벌어진 수치다.

The symbolic loss is batteries. In 2022, Korea led China by 0.9 years in secondary battery technology. By 2024, China had taken the top position, leaving Korea 0.2 years behind. This was the last strategic field where Korea still held a clear global lead.

배터리가 상징적인 손실이다. 2022년 한국은 2차전지 기술에서 중국보다 0.9년 앞서있었다. 2024년 중국은 1위를 차지하며 한국보다 0.2년 앞서나갔다. 이차전지는 한국이 확실히 세계적인 선두를 유지했던 마지막 전략 분야였다.

Semiconductors tell a similar story. Korea still dominates memory chips, but in chips and displays overall, China has edged ahead in relative standing, reaching 91.5 percent of the US benchmark versus Korea’s 91.2 percent. The margin is narrow, yet the reversal carries weight for the Korean economy built on technological credibility.

반도체 분야도 비슷한 양상을 보인다. 한국은 여전히 메모리칩에서 지배적 우세를 보이나 반도체, 디스플레이 전반에 걸쳐서는 중국이 상대적으로 앞선 자리를 차지했다. 미국을 기준으로 한국이 91.2퍼센트의 수준을 기록한데 비해 91.5퍼센트에 달한 것이다. 격차는 크지 않으나 뒤집힌 전세가 기술적인 신뢰성에 바탕을 둔 한국 경제에 시사하는 바는 크다.

The shift is unmistakable. Across 136 core technologies in 11 strategic fields, Korea now ranks last among the US, the EU, China and Japan. In the narrower set of 50 national strategic technologies, Korea leads China in only six, down from 17 in 2022. Areas such as advanced bio and next-generation nuclear power have also slipped away.

변화는 의심의 여지가 없다. 11개 전략적 분야에 걸친 136개의 주요 기술에서 한국은 이제 미국, EU, 중국, 일본과의 비교에서 최하위에 위치한다. 좀더 범위를 좁힌 50개 국가전략기술에 있어서 한국은 2022년 중국보다 17개 부문에서 앞섰으나 현재는 6개 부문에 불과하다. 첨단바이오, 차세대 원자력과 같은 분야에서도 우위를 잃었다.

What stands out most is speed. Over the past two years, China reduced its technology gap with the US by 0.8 years. Korea managed half that pace. In AI, now the engine of progress across industries, Korea stands at 80.6 percent of the US frontier with a 2.1-year lag. China, at 93 percent, is closer and moving faster.

가장 눈에 띄는 것은 속도다. 지난 2년간 중국은 미국과의 기술 격차를 0.8년으로 줄였다. 한국은 그 속도의 절반에 그쳤다. 작금 산업 전반을 아우르는 혁신의 동력인 AI에서 한국은 미국의 첨단기술 대비 2.1년 뒤진 80.6퍼센트에 그친다. 중국은 93퍼센트로 미국의 수준에 더 가까울뿐 아니라 더 빠르게 발전하고 있다.

The explanation lies in structure, not luck. China has treated innovation as a national campaign. Annual research and development spending exceeds 230 trillion won ($159 billion). About 1.44 million researchers work within a dense network of roughly 470 national-level research platforms. China’s technological push is relentless, but it sustains velocity.

그 이유는 운이 아니라 구조에 있다. 중국은 혁신을 국가적 차원의 총력전으로 간주해왔다. 연간 연구개발 투자액은 230조를 넘는다. 144만명의 연구자가 약 470개의 국가급 연구 플랫폼으로 이뤄진 촘촘한 네트워크에서 활동하고 있다. 중국의 기술 굴기는 수그러들지 않고 속도를 유지하고 있다.

More importantly, China has shifted from production to ecosystems. In semiconductors, it has built competitive strength in chip design, advanced packaging and AI chips, even under export controls imposed by the US during President Donald Trump’s first term. AI is no longer a stand-alone sector, but an accelerator for robotics, quantum technologies and advanced bio.

더욱 중요한 것은 중국이 생산에서 생태계 구축으로 전환했다는 것이다. 반도체 분야에서 중국은 트럼프 미 대통령의 첫 임기 동안 미국이 부과한 수출규제에도 불구하고 칩 설계, 첨단패키징, AI 칩에서 경쟁력을 구축했다. AI는 더이상 단일 분야가 아니라 로봇, 양자기술, 첨단바이오 기술의 가속장치다.

The old vertical model, with Korea as the designer and China as the factory, is finished.

한국이 설계하고 중국이 생산하는 구시대의 수직 관계는 이제 과거의 얘기다.

Competition is now horizontal, ecosystem against ecosystem. Yet Korea’s regulation still moves at a manufacturing era pace, slowing experimentation and scale.

경쟁은 이제 수평적으로, 생태계 대 생태계로 이루어진다. 그러나 한국의 규제는 여전히 과거의 방식에 맞춰진 속도로 움직이고 있고, 이는 실험과 규모 확장을 더디게 만든다.

Talent is the sharper constraint. This year, students admitted to industry-linked engineering programs at top-rated universities declined enrollment, despite near-guaranteed jobs at major firms such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. Many chose medical schools instead.

인재는 더 큰 제약요인이다. 올해 명문대 산학연계 공대 과정에 합격한 학생들은 등록을 거부했다. 삼성전자, SK하이닉스와 같은 대기업 취업이 거의 확실시됨에도 불구하고다. 다수의 학생들은 대신 의대를 택했다.

From an individual perspective, the choice is rational. Medicine offers stability, income and status that research careers no longer promise. From a national perspective, it erodes the science base just as competition intensifies. China produces roughly five million engineering graduates a year and identifies elite talent early. In contrast, Korea’s pipeline is shrinking.

개인의 입장에서 그 선택은 합리적이다. 의대는 연구직이 더이상 보장해주지 못하는 안정성, 수입, 지위를 제공한다. 그러나 국가적 차원에서 보면 경쟁이 심화되는 와중에 과학의 기반은 약화되고 있다. 중국은 연 약 5백만명의 공대생을 배출하고 조기에 우수 인재를 선발한다. 반면 한국의 인재 양성 과정은 위축되고 있다.

None of this means Korea’s technology story is over. The country still retains strengths in memory chips, advanced processes and global commercialization. But the belief in automatic superiority has faded.

한국의 기술 신화가 끝났다는 말이 아니다. 한국은 여전히 메모리칩, 첨단 공정, 글로벌 상용화에서 우위를 유지하고 있다. 그러나 그 우위가 당연하다는 확신은 이제 옛말이 되었다.

Technology leadership now aligns directly with economic security and national resilience. The question is not whether Korea can outspend China. It cannot. The question is whether it can reorganize around speed, talent and selective focus before the gap becomes entrenched.

기술적 선도는 이제 경제적 안정과 국가 회복탄력성과 직결된다. 문제는 한국이 중국보다 더 많이 투자를 할 수 있느냐가 아니다. 이는 불가능하다. 중국과의 격차가 공고화되기 전에 속도, 인력, 선별적 집중을 중심으로 재편 가능할지가 관건이다.

draw comfort from 위안을 얻다

benchmark 기준

velocity 속도

vertical 수직적

enrollment 등록

align 보조를 같이 하다

resilience 회복탄력성

entrenched 견고히 확립된