Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon poses for photos during a press conference on policies for isolated teenagers at City Hall in Seoul on April 7, 2026, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon poses for photos during a press conference on policies for isolated teenagers at City Hall in Seoul on April 7, 2026, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)

The main opposition People Power Party said Saturday it has chosen incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as its candidate for the mayoral race in the June 3 local elections.

Oh beat PPP Rep. Park Soo-min and former PPP Rep. Yun Hee-suk in a three-way primary, Rep. Park Duk-hyum, the party's nomination committee chief, said, setting him up against candidate Chong Won-o of the ruling Democratic Party in the mayoral election.

Oh will be aiming to win his third consecutive and fifth non-consecutive term as mayor of Seoul.

Born in 1961, Oh entered politics in 2000 after winning a parliamentary seat in Seoul's Gangnam district. Though he announced his retirement from politics four years later, he made a comeback in 2006 by becoming the first Seoul mayor in their 40s.

Oh won reelection but resigned after staking his mayoralty on the results of a referendum on free school meals in 2011.

After 10 years of absence from the political scene, he returned to City Hall by winning the April 2021 by-election and won reelection in 2022. (Yonhap)