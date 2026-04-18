The main opposition People Power Party said Saturday it has chosen incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon as its candidate for the mayoral race in the June 3 local elections.

Oh beat PPP Rep. Park Soo-min and former PPP Rep. Yun Hee-suk in a three-way primary, Rep. Park Duk-hyum, the party's nomination committee chief, said, setting him up against candidate Chong Won-o of the ruling Democratic Party in the mayoral election.

Oh will be aiming to win his third consecutive and fifth non-consecutive term as mayor of Seoul.

Born in 1961, Oh entered politics in 2000 after winning a parliamentary seat in Seoul's Gangnam district. Though he announced his retirement from politics four years later, he made a comeback in 2006 by becoming the first Seoul mayor in their 40s.

Oh won reelection but resigned after staking his mayoralty on the results of a referendum on free school meals in 2011.

After 10 years of absence from the political scene, he returned to City Hall by winning the April 2021 by-election and won reelection in 2022. (Yonhap)