Writing museum maps global future with research institute

A joint Korean-French exhibition titled “Hangeul, the Will of a King” will be held in July at the Champollion Museum in France, to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and France.

The National Museum of World Writing Systems said the exhibition will explore the history of exchanges between the two countries’ writing systems.

Marking his first 100 days in office, National Museum of World Writing Systems Director Kim Myung-in outlined an ambitious plan to expand the institution’s global reach and research capacity.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, Kim announced a series of international exhibitions and a new long-term vision aimed at positioning the museum as a global hub for writing system studies.

One of the key initiatives is to expand its role beyond exhibitions, developing into a central hub for global writing culture. A central pillar of the new vision is the establishment of the National Institute of World Writing Systems. The institute will serve as a specialized research body covering the origins of human writing through transformations in the digital age.

Kim said the new direction reflects a commitment not only to preserving the historical value of writing systems but also to broadening the museum’s scope to encompass language, records and media — the full spectrum of human communication.

The museum has attracted more than 3 million visitors in the three years since its opening in 2023, underscoring growing public interest in global writing cultures.