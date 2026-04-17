Coway said Friday its combined air purifier and dehumidifier, the Noble Dehumidifying Air Purifier, delivers advanced purification performance, including the removal of ultrafine dust and airborne microplastics.

The product is the first in the industry to receive certification from the Korea Textile Testing & Inspection Institute for reducing airborne microplastics in indoor air purifiers. It has also earned certification from the British Allergy Foundation for its effectiveness in removing allergen-causing substances.

The company said the product is well-suited for seasonal conditions marked by rising temperatures and humidity, which are expected to persist through spring and intensify in early summer, alongside fine dust, yellow dust and pollen.

The Noble Dehumidifying Air Purifier features a four-stage filtration system — including a pre-filter, Air-Matching filter, Multi-cube Deodorization Filter and Air-Clean V Care Filter — capable of capturing ultrafine particles as small as 0.01 micrometers, while also managing bacteria, mold and viruses.

Its deodorization filter reduces everyday odors by up to 97 percent, while a dedicated pet filter removes up to 99 percent of hydrogen sulfide, a major cause of pet-related odors.

Equipped with a high-efficiency inverter compressor, the device can dehumidify up to 21 liters per day, helping maintain optimal humidity levels. It also features an “Air Popup Motion” function that directs airflow forward, making it effective for drying clothes.

The product enhances hygiene with automatic internal drying after dehumidification and UV sterilization twice daily. It also includes a 5.5-liter water tank with an automatic alert system for easy disposal.

A Coway official said the product combines powerful purification and dehumidification technologies to address seasonal indoor air quality concerns and that the company will continue to introduce tailored products to meet diverse consumer needs.