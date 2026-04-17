Didier Dubot has unveiled its 2026 spring-summer “Sensuelle” collection, fronted by actor Go Youn-jung, highlighting modular jewelry built around interlocking links and open textures.

The collection centers on “connection,” introducing link-style pieces that can be combined or extended. Necklaces and bracelets are designed to attach to one another, allowing wearers to create longer chains and vary styling with a single set of items.

Design details emphasize light and structure. Openwork patterns let light pass through the pieces, while milgrain accents and droplet-like motifs create shifting highlights and shadows depending on the angle. The brand pairs these elements with three-dimensional forms to balance softness with a more defined silhouette.

Rings focus on layering. Wide bands are intended as standalone statement pieces, while slimmer bands can be stacked or worn as a couple or friendship rings.