Matin Kim has released its second 2026 summer campaign featuring NCT's Jeno, spotlighting relaxed, everyday styling under the theme “No Rush.”

The campaign focuses on understated looks shaped by ease and natural pacing, rather than heavy styling. Jeno’s laid-back presence is paired with the brand’s signature rough-edged aesthetic to present summer outfits designed for daily wear.

In the newly released images, Jeno wears a vintage-inspired knit T-shirt with distressed details, textured fabric and logo accents, reinforcing the collection’s casual yet distinctive mood.

The collaboration has also translated into commercial gains. Following the first campaign drop, Matin Kim’s 2026 summer sales rose about 150 percent from a year earlier, reflecting strong consumer response to the lineup.