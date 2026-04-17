As the weather shifts, so does the impulse for change — and few updates feel as immediate as a new hairstyle.

This season, the prevailing direction is less about reinvention and more about refinement: a softer, more relaxed version of “romantic” hair.

Across runways and celebrity feeds, the emphasis is clear. Hair styles are leaning into natural, loose and subtle looks, or what stylists often describe as “done but not overdone.”

At the core of the trend is a quiet recalibration of what romantic means. Rather than overt curls or elaborate styling, the look centers on softness — gentle waves, pieces that fall naturally out of place.

Waves in particular play a central role. Compared with sleek, straight styles that read as cool or chic, soft waves introduce warmth and a fluid silhouette.

This emphasis on texture extends naturally to longer lengths. Ultra-long hair is being styled with “mermaid waves,” which feature pronounced S-shaped curls from root to tip. The look, reminiscent of 1990s supermodel volume, is dramatic yet still fluid. For a more wearable option, softer “build perms” combine S and C curls to frame the face while maintaining a natural finish.

This same philosophy extends to tied updos and half updos. Loosely gathered hair — whether in low ponytails or buns — is intentionally imperfect. Stray strands and relaxed tension are by design.

Braids return this season in a similar fashion, with texture and looseness favored over tightly structured, high-gloss plaits.

Styles such as the braided headband, where thick sections are wrapped around the crown, offer a balance between polish and ease. Similarly, the classic French braid is being revisited with softer finishes, often paired with ribbons or left slightly undone for a more bohemian effect.

Short hair continues its strong momentum, with the bob remaining a dominant cut across age groups. Korean celebrities such as Nana, Song Hye-kyo and Kim Go-eun, have contributed to its sustained popularity.

“This season’s update is the ‘bevelled bob,’ defined by soft curves that follow the jawline. The cut subtly frames the face, softening angular features and creating a more refined outline. Crucially, the finish avoids blunt edges. Instead, light layering at the ends allows the hair to fall into a natural C-shape, adding volume without heavy styling,” said Choi Da, hairstylist and CEO of Onyad.

Among tied styles, the messy bun stands out as a defining look of the moment. Its appeal lies in its balance. While it appears spontaneous, achieving the right level of “undone” often requires deliberate technique, from pre-brushing for volume to strategic pinning that allows select pieces to fall free.

Whether through soft waves, relaxed braids or lightly textured bobs, the focus is on hair that looks natural. Perfection is no longer the goal.