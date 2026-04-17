A former official at the Chungbuk Office of Education has been indicted on charges of secretly filming dozens of victims using hidden cameras installed in multiple locations, including a restaurant restroom, a training facility and a relative’s home, prosecutors said Friday.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, is accused of illegally filming 41 people at six locations between Jan. 3 and Feb. 25. Authorities found 47 illicit recordings on four small cameras used in the crimes, according to investigators.

Prosecutors said the suspect installed cameras in a women’s dormitory at a training facility earlier this year and filmed colleagues over a two-day period. He also placed a camera in a bathroom at a relative’s home, where he recorded victims over several days.

The case came to light on Feb. 25, when the suspect was caught installing a lighter-shaped hidden camera in a shared restroom at a restaurant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Police were dispatched after a customer reported suspicious activity and arrested him at the scene.

The Chungbuk Office of Education dismissed the official last month.

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted the suspect in custody on charges of illegal filming using a camera and trespassing into a public-use facility for sexual purposes under the sexual violence punishment law.