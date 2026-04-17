Genesis, the luxury brand of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, said Friday it was named “Best Brand Overall” in a readers’ survey conducted by German automotive magazine Auto Bild.

The result carries weight as Auto Bild is widely regarded as one of the most trusted automotive media outlets in Germany and across Europe, often influencing consumer purchasing decisions.

Genesis entered the European market in 2021, starting with Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, and has since expanded into France, Italy and the Netherlands. It also plans to launch in Spain within the year.

In this year’s survey, more than 50,000 readers participated — a record high — selecting winners across 52 brands evaluated in 14 categories based on quality, design and price competitiveness.

The result marks the first time a Korean brand has taken the top spot, beating established European premium brands such as Porsche. Genesis also won the “Best Luxury Class” title and scored highest in the “Value for Money” category in the same class, underscoring its competitiveness in one of Europe’s most competitive automotive markets.

The company said the recognition reflects its balanced competitiveness, combining quality, safety, refined design and advanced convenience features with strong value for money.

“This recognition reflects our long-term strategy to build brand value rather than focus solely on short-term sales,” said Lee Si-hyuk, head of Genesis business division, adding that the company will continue to strengthen its presence in Europe through design, technology and differentiated retail experiences.