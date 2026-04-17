A senior South Korean diplomat has discussed with top officials in Algeria and Libya the possibility of securing crude oil and naphtha supplies amid the Middle East conflict, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Park Jong-han, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, had a series of meetings with government and energy officials during his visit to the two North African countries this week, as Seoul is seeking to secure alternative energy supply routes amid the Middle East crisis.

During his meetings with officials of Libya's National Oil Corp., Park discussed potential purchases of Libyan heavy crude by South Korean companies and the possible allocation of some supplies to South Korea, the ministry said in a release.

"The NOC indicated its willingness to actively allocate supplies to South Korea, provided that it meets conditions, such as crude specifications, delivery timing and buyers' credibility," the ministry said.

Park explained to the officials that, while South Korea imports all of its crude oil, it re-exports petroleum products made from the imported crude using its advanced refining technology across the Asia-Pacific.

Park also underscored it is crucial to secure stable crude imports and strengthening resilience as it directly has an impact on regional petroleum supply chains.

He also called for expanding long-term cooperation with African oil producers such as Algeria and Libya. (Yonhap)