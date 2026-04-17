A former head of a state-affiliated economic policy think tank was appointed as the new South Korean ambassador to Britain, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Kim Heung-chong, former president of the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, is known for his role on the Democratic Party's economic advisory council, which was relaunched in 2024 by President Lee Jae Myung, who was then the DP leader.

During Lee's presidential campaign, Kim headed the global economic strategy committee of the campaign team.

Kim has also worked on the advisory committee for free trade agreement negotiations between South Korea and the European Union. (Yonhap)