Katseye is set to release its third EP “Wild” on Aug. 14, agency Hybe X Geffen Records announced Thursday.

The mini album will follow over a year since the previous EP, “Beautiful Chaos.” The five-track set was a breakout hit, generating 1 billion streams on Spotify in less than five months and ranking among the top ten in the US in terms of CD sales in 2025. The second EP peaked at No. 4 on Billboard 200 logging 41 weeks on the chart; “Gabriela” and “Gnarly” charted 28 and 13 weeks on its Hot 100, peaking at No. 21 and No. 82, respectively.

Last week, the group made its festival debut at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and unveiled “Pinky Up.” The single entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 18.