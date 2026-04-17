Band leans into genre diversity, teamwork and evolving ideas of what it means to be a “hero”

Since debuting in 2021, Xdinary Heroes has built a reputation for its wide musical spectrum — often described as a “melting pot” of genres. From emotional rock ballads to hard rock and alternative metal, the band has continuously pushed its sonic boundaries.

That approach continues in “Dead And,” the boy band’s seven-track eighth EP set to be released Friday. However, compared to their previous releases, the newest EP places a stronger emphasis on cohesion.

“We always try to include a variety of genres, especially with live performances in mind,” said Junhan during Wednesday’s round interview at a cafe in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul. “But this time, we focused more on making the album flow naturally from start to finish.”

Still, diversity remains central.

“If you listen to each track individually, you might wonder if they’re even from the same album,” Gunil said with a laugh. “There are tracks like ‘Rise High Rise,’ which is very heavy with strong guitar and synth sounds, and then there’s ‘Helium Balloon,’ which has a British rock ballad feel.”

For the members, this range reflects the group itself.

“Each of us has different tastes, strengths and personalities,” said bassist Jooyeon. “When those come together, that becomes our unique color.”

He also pointed to the band’s six-member instrumental setup as a key advantage that allows them to “explore more genres and expand” what they can do musically.

All six members are credited on every track, continuing the group’s hands-on approach to songwriting.

“There were a lot of revisions made to the lyrics, and it took almost two to three months,” Gaon said of the main track, “Voyager.” “All six of us contributed, unlike before when only one or two members worked on a track.”

The process reshaped his perspective.

“At first, I thought a song made entirely by one person would feel more sincere,” he said. “But through ‘Voyager,’ I realized that’s not the case. You don’t have to be alone to create something great.”

Keyboardist Jungsu also recalled pushing the band’s limits on “Rise High Rise.”

“We wanted to make it as hard and powerful as possible,” he said. “But at the same time, we tried to balance that with melodic elements so it wouldn’t be overwhelming.”

For synthesizer O.de, that balance translated into performance energy.

“We had a lot of fun while making the songs,” he said. “Because of that, I think they turned into tracks that are great to jump around to, and something listeners can really enjoy.”

Redefining what it means to be a ‘hero’

The group’s name — short for “Extraordinary Heroes” — carries the message that anyone can be a hero. Over time, the members said their understanding of that idea has evolved.

“In the beginning, I thought of heroes as cool characters like superheroes in movies,” said Jungsu. “There was pressure to be that kind of figure inside of me.”

“But over time, I looked back at our message that everyone can be a hero,” he added. “If people can see that we’re not that different from them and feel they can be a hero too, then giving empathy and comfort is what a hero does.”

Gunil shared a similar view.

“I realized there are so many heroes around us,” he said. “Our staff, the people behind the scenes and everyone doing their best in their own place. Even if no one sees it, if you’re doing something you believe is right, that’s what makes you a hero.”

Since their debut, Xdinary Heroes has built a reputation for bold performances through a set at Lollapalooza Chicago in July 2025 and by opening for British rock band Muse during its concert in Korea.

Following the release of “Dead And,” the band will hold its “Xdinary Heroes Special Live in Europe & UK,” beginning May 31 in Manchester, followed by stops in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Milan.