South Korean stocks rose for the third consecutive session Thursday, closing above the 6,200-point mark for the first time since the outbreak of the US-Iran war amid hopes for a second round of their peace talks. The local currency gained against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 134.66 points, or 2.21 percent, to finish at 6,226.05.

It is the first time that the Kospi has closed over the 6,200 level since Feb. 27, when the index stood at 6,244.13, a day before the United States and Israel conducted air strikes on Iran.

The Kospi's all-time closing high stands at 6,307.27 set on Feb. 26.

Trading volume was moderate at 915.8 billion shares worth 26.5 trillion won ($18 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 654 to 206.

Foreigners purchased a net 464.4 billion won worth of stocks, and institutions scooped up a net 1.1 trillion won, while individuals sold a net 1.8 trillion won.

Market sentiment ran a bit high that the conflict in the Middle East may be nearing an end and that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News released Wednesday that the US-Israeli war against Iran is "very close to over," while the White House said further talks "would very likely" take place in the Pakistani capital.

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran to help arrange another round of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

"It seems that investor appetite for risky assets revived as lingering uncertainties are fading away one by one," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. "The market is waiting for a scenario where a possible long ceasefire eases geopolitical tensions and uncertainties."

Tech and auto shares led the rally.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.08 percent to 217,500 won, and chip giant SK hynix added 1.67 percent to a fresh record high of 1.15 million won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 5.12 percent to 534,000 won, and its sister Kia climbed 4.22 percent to 157,900 won.

Internet giant Naver advanced 3.55 percent to 218,500 won, and its rival Kakao gained 2.02 percent to 50,600 won.

Retail stocks were also strong as Lotte Shopping soared 13.31 percent to 121,700 won, and food giant Nongshim mounted 1.19 percent to 381,500 won.

Major pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 3.47 percent to 209,000 won, and entertainment giant CJ ENM rose 2.59 percent to 55,500 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,474.6 won against the greenback as of 3:30 p.m., up 0.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)