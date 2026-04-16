Shin Hyun-song's portfolio shows broad global diversification beyond US markets

Bank of Korea governor nominee Shin Hyun-song’s 8.2 billion won ($5.6 million) asset portfolio offers a window into his investment philosophy — one shaped by global experience and a cautious approach to diversification.

Disclosed ahead of his parliamentary confirmation hearing, the portfolio reflects a career spanning institutions such as the Bank for International Settlements and the International Monetary Fund, as well as academia at Oxford and Princeton, and points to a risk-weighted, globally diversified strategy.

Tilt away from US markets

While Korean retail investors have piled into US stocks such as Tesla and Nvidia, Shin’s portfolio tilts deliberately away from the world’s largest market.

A significant share is allocated to ex-US exchange-traded funds, including 403.35 million won in the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and 128.64 million won in the iShares MSCI World ex-US ETF.

Managed by Vanguard and BlackRock, the funds offer broad exposure to global equities while excluding US markets.

With US-listed companies accounting for more than half of global market capitalization, the positioning suggests caution about stretched valuations and aligns with Shin’s track record of warning ahead of the US subprime mortgage crisis.

That said, the portfolio still carries meaningful dollar exposure. Shin holds 105.39 million won in the Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF, a dollar-denominated fund tracking Korean equities, alongside dollar deposits at overseas financial institutions.

UK exposure as core anchor

Shin’s portfolio also shows a clear tilt toward the UK, reflecting both familiarity and long-held conviction.

He studied and taught at Oxford University, held positions at the London School of Economics and served as an adviser to the Bank of England.

His holdings include 293.07 million won in the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, as well as 302.08 million won in UK government bonds. Shin said the gilts were purchased to maintain exposure to safe-haven assets, though he has since sold them following his nomination.

UK government bonds, issued in a major reserve currency and traded in deep, liquid markets, are widely regarded as defensive assets.

He also holds deposits in other European currencies, including the euro and Swiss franc, adding further diversification. The Swiss franc exposure reflects his tenure at the BIS, where he was paid in the currency.

Shin said he plans to “fully liquidate” his foreign-currency assets as he prepares to take on the central bank role, noting he has already disposed of more than half.

“The proceeds have been fully repatriated into won, and I will continue to reduce my holdings going forward,” he said at Wednesday’s hearing.

Family portfolio leans into defense

While Shin’s own portfolio shows no strong sector tilt, his family’s holdings suggest a modest bias toward defense.

His son, currently a graduate student in London, has allocated more than one-third of his roughly 100 million won portfolio to defense-related assets, including ETFs tracking Korean and European defense firms, as well as smaller positions in companies such as Rheinmetall, Babcock, QinetiQ and Leonardo.

Shin’s spouse holds a small position in a Korea-focused defense ETF.

Though limited in scale relative to the family’s overall assets, these remain the only sector-specific investments within an otherwise broad, index-oriented portfolio.

Despite signaling openness to stablecoins during the hearing, Shin reported that neither he nor his family holds any virtual assets.