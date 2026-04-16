K-pop girl group Kiss of Life defended its latest choreography featuring a neck-grabbing move amid controversy that it is overly sexual.

During a recent live stream on fan communication platform Bubble, members Julie and Belle said the moves aim to show a bold side of the group, defending it as part of the group’s artistic expression.

“We’re always taking on new challenges, and we try to show a bold and confident side of ourselves. We know not everyone will see it positively, but I think it’s amazing that we continue to challenge ourselves,” Julie said.

The controversy centers on choreography for the group’s latest song, “Who Is She.” In one move, members appear to strangle each other in a sequence that quickly went viral on social media. Some viewers criticized the move as overly suggestive.

Concerns also grew as the video and the group's dance challenge spread among younger viewers, especially on teen-heavy platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

In response to the criticism, Julie said that dance, music and art are “all subjective,” adding that the group understands and respects the “difference in perspective.”

“But it’s difficult when some comments go too far and become hurtful,” she said.

Julie went on to say that all women are "beautiful in their own ways," saying that there is no single standard. “But at times, anything that falls outside it is seen as strange,” she said.

Belle, meanwhile, said that Kiss of Life is a group that humbly accepts constructive feedback.